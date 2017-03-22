His Holiness consecrates Thongdrel in Pema Gatshel

Mar 22 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo consecrated a Neten Chudruk Thongdrel of Pema Gatshel Dzong today. The thongdrel, measuring 30 ft in height and 80 ft in width, was bought with financial contributions from the people of 11 gewogs of Pema Gatshel and the Dzongkhag administration.

The massive thongdrel costs Nu 4 million.

His Holiness also presided over a consecration ceremony to install zung or scared relics in the statues of the newly constructed Kuenrey and installed sa-chu bumter at the construction site for the 14-bedded Shedra.

His Holiness visited the construction site of the Dremead Namgyal Chorten in Denchi. The chorten is being constructed under the royal command.

His Holiness is in Pema Gatshel to preside over a moenlam chenmo, which begins tomorrow. His Holiness was earlier in Zhemgang where he presided over the Dzongkhag’s annual moenlam chenmo.