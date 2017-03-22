Gasa Dzong conservation project and dratshang construction on track

Despite challenges posed by the extremely cold weather condition, the Gasa Dzong conservation project is on track, say the project officials. The progress of the dratshang construction, too, is said to be well on track.

A total of 174 workers have been braving Gasa’s freezing cold weather to carry out the Dzong conservation and dratshang construction works. Located at about 3,000 metres above the sea level, Gasa is one of the coldest places in the country.

Almost 60 percent of the Dzong conservation works have been competed so far. The Dratshang construction is following closely with 45 percent of the works already done.

Currently, conservation works are going on in full swing at the Utse, Dzongkhag administration block, Gasa Lami Singye’s Zimchu, Zerey, Court and the Ta Dzong.

The Dzong Conservation Project Manager, Kinley Gyeltshen, said the conservation works are only strengthening the structure to make the dzong stronger. The traditional architectural aesthetics will be left intact.

The dzong conservation works began in March, 2014. The project worth Nu 100 million is funded by the government of India, while the dratshang construction is funded by the Bhutanese government. It is estimated to cost Nu 66.6 million.

The dzong conservation project is scheduled for completion in June, 2018, while the dratshang construction will go on for a little longer.