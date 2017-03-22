Cabbies cry foul over Lungtenzampa parking demarcation

The demarcation of parking bays in Lungtenzampa has left the taxi drivers in Thimphu unhappy. Earlier, there were no parking bays demarcated and vehicles, mostly taxis, parked randomly.

Thimphu Thromde recently demarcated the parking lot creating a total of 30 bays for taxis, 26 at the entrance and 4 inside. This, the taxi drivers say has reduced the parking space. Earlier, when there were no parking bays, taxis parked in every available space and in whatever way they liked or were convenient to them.

Now, with less space, not all taxi drivers can park their car while they look for passengers. “We have to keep making rounds after rounds until we find passengers, which consumes a lot of fuel,” said Rinzin Chophel, a taxi driver.

Taxi drivers say it’s very inconvenient with every one jostling for space, which sometimes leads to fights. “We could be grateful if the parking system could be reverted. Otherwise, it would be of great help if the parking area below YHS could be turned into taxi parking. Or for that matter, we would be happy to have a designated parking space anywhere in the town,” said Tshering Dorji, another taxi driver.

However, Thimphu Thromde and traffic police say the decision to demarcate parking bays was made to address the traffic chaos at the bus terminal created by haphazard parking.

Ugyen Lhamo, an engineer with Thimphu Thromde says the situation was a mess with taxi drivers parking their cars everywhere blocking ways. “The taxis wouldn’t even give way to buses entering and exiting the terminal. It was very challenging for the traffic cops to handle the situation. There was also an issue of waste with people littering and peeing around.”

Besides bays for the taxis, separate bays have been created for private cars. Traffic police say the 10 private parking bays were made for the safety and convenience of cars coming for pick-up or drop-off.