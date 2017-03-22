Spike in bank deposits

Bhutanese have deposited nearly Nu 83 billion in banks across the country including the central bank. The deposits were made between June and November last year.

This is an increase of over Nu 11 billion from the total deposit recorded in June, which was Nu 71 billion. The figures were obtained from the statistical bulletin for the month of March published by the Royal Monetary Authority.

The spike in the bank deposits is being attributed mainly to the increase in the Time Deposits. Time Deposit is money deposited in banks that cannot be withdrawn for a specific term or period of time and earns interests. It contributed 38 billion ngultrum, accounting for 50 percent of the total deposit increase.

Savings Deposits came second with nearly Nu 24 billion followed by Current Deposits, which was recorded at Nu 20.7 billion.

The CEO of Bhutan Development Bank Limited, Phub Dorji, thinks the spike in the deposits could be an indication of Bhutanese becoming more financial literate, which is leading to a rise in the number of people saving money.

The CEO of BDBL also said that his bank not only focuses on giving loans but also on attracting deposits. “One of the areas of focus is mobilizing deposits. We set targets for different branches. I think efforts like this have helped inculcate the habit of saving.”

However, the increase in the deposits has had no effect on the interest rates for deposits, which remains unchanged. This is also despite the waiver of tax imposed on income earned through fixed deposits, and the revision of interest rates for lending by the banks last year.