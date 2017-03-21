12 detained for alleged chorten vandalism

Monggar Police have apprehended 12 men for their alleged involvement in vandalizing some 100 chortens in Lhuentse, Zhemgang, and Monggar.

Of that, highest number of chortens was vandalised in Monggar.

The incidences date back to 1997 till 2015. Police started arresting suspects since last year and the last suspect was arrested, this February. Police said two more suspects are still at large while three others have died.

The suspects are also accused of vandalising temples, burglary, larceny, and auto-stripping. One of them is said to have vandalised 58 chortens. Police forwarded the case to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution, yesterday.