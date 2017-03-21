Bjemina Industrial Estate face skilled worker shortage

Local manufactures of Bjemina Industrial Estate in Thimphu face a shortage of skilled labourers.

There are 32 industries registered with the economic affairs ministry, which are small and medium enterprises.

About 80 percent of these industries are facing problem in finding skilled local workers.

Little over three years into business, the Highland Wood Enterprise – which manufactures European standard windows and doors – is an example of a successful story at the Bjemina industrial estate.

The product has a huge market from the growing construction activities in Thimphu and nearby Dzongkhags. The problem, however, is meeting the demand which ultimately is slowing the business.

Highland Wood’s Proprietor, Karma Dupchu said one of the challenges is finding a skilled workforce who can operate the machines.

“If we have enough skilled workers, we could easily meet the demand on time for our clients since there is a huge market for our products.”

Industries are now exploring the impacts and opportunities of technological advance which include automation.

For others, it is cheaper to train workers than investing in technologies. Yet, retaining workers is still a big problem.

According to the Proprietor of Yongchab Fabrication Unit, Samten Wangchuk, they try to train the workers as much as possible.

“Some of them are quick at picking up the works while there are others who slack or do not show interest. But in general, Bhutanese are capable of doing any and every job. We only lack interest to take up menial jobs.”

The other issue, the businesses raised, is not being able to pay high salaries or wages to Bhutanese skilled workers. Some businesses had to be closed down; while others struggling are looking for alternatives to keep their business afloat.

The Proprietor of Bhutan Concrete Bricks, Milissa Kelzang, is optimistic that the business will continue.

“If not making concrete bricks, there are other building materials and things to do. So as an industry we should be self supportive. We don’t need to buy everything from outside. This is one small way we can help our economy.”

Established in early 2000, Bjemina Industrial Estate has small medium industries like automobiles, wood works, brick manufacturing industries and fabrication.

Out of 32 industries registered, only 19 are operational at present.