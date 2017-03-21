Gasa’s civil servants want rent reduction of NHDCL’s quarters

Civil servants in Gasa, residing in the government quarters said it is unfair of the National Housing and Development Corporation Limited (NHDCL) to charge house rents, as per the rules of thromde B.

Civil servants tabled the issue during the recent Dzongkhag Tshogdu(DT) meeting. They said although Gasa is classified as thromde B, it is still deprived of several urban amenities such as streetlights, proper motor-able road, and pedestrian path.

Moreover, there are only limited apartments in the NHDCL’s housing block and not all the public servants are accommodated.

Submitting these justifications, many public servants in Gasa said it is far more unreasonable on the NHDCL’s part to fix rental charges based on the thromde B rules. For two bedrooms apartment, the rent is Nu 3709 and for three bedrooms, it is Nu 3834.

However, civil servants said rents are hiked as and when new tenants move in.

“Civil servants in Gasa think it is not appropriate for Gasa thromde to be classified as thromde B. And we would like to request the NHDCL to not to charge the rent of its houses like other thromde B,” said the Planning Officer, Leki Tshewang.

Public servants also said since Gasa dzong is being conserved, the staff quarters are being used as the administration block. Due to this, housing shortage has become a grave concern.

Local leaders acknowledged their concerns and said high rents would discourage government officials to work in Gasa. However DT decided to inform the NHDCL about the issue soon.