Haa Dzongkhag hospital construction on track

Mar 21 2017

The day is not far off when the people of Haa will have their own Dzongkhag hospital.

About fifty percent of the construction of 20 bedded hospital is complete, so far.

It is being constructed at Churugang, under Kartshog Gewog.

The construction is expected to complete even before the deadline of April 2018.

According to the Project Engineer, Phuntsho Geley, since its inception in April last year, the construction work progressed as per the work plan.

“Works like super-structure, sub-structure and electrical wiring are complete. Finishing work like insulation, fall ceiling, painting, site development and compound walls are major works that are left.”

However, the cold weather condition has slowed down the work.

“Before winter we were bit ahead. In winter we could not do as much as we wanted. Because of harsh weather, labourers were not able to work.”

So he said all the major cement and concrete works were completed before November.

“Only the electrical and plumbing are kept for winter months.”

The project, worth Nu 134 million is looked after by Health Infrastructure Development Division under Ministry of Health.