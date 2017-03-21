Rebuilding Chamkhar town begins

Works to rebuild the houses destroyed by last December’s fire incident in Chamkhar town have now begun.

New foundations are laid, masonry and carpentry works are in full swing, most house owners have now started rebuilding their houses.

Though, there will not be many changes to the structure of the new houses, most house owners are now considering to construct the walls out of stones.

The town is still in shambles, vegetable vendors sell their produces on streets after the vegetable sheds were dismantled during the incident to stop the fire from spreading further.

However, they will not have to wait much longer now as the reconstruction of the vegetable sheds is almost complete.

The affected house owners were granted monetary Kidu by His Majesty the King after the incident.

“We were also granted CGI sheets, timber, sand and stone as Kidu by His Majesty,” said one of the victims, Pema Yangzom.

Most of the houses damaged by the fire were not insured. But some shopkeepers who occupied rented spaces secured their stocks under insurance policies.

Only around two houses had insurances, according to Chamkhar Thromde Representative, Ugen Sangay.

House owners expect the reconstruction works to be complete by June this year.