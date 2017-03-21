Je Khenpo grants Semso to affected Tshenkari shopkeepers

Mar 21 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo granted Semso to the shopkeepers affected by the fire disaster at Tshenkari, Nganglam in Pema Gatshel, this morning.

Nine shopkeepers lost their businesses to the fire yesterday.

His Holiness also presided over Labsang Thru-sel and performed Soelkha to appease local deity at Nganglam Dungkhag’s Neykhang.

The Neykhang is being constructed upon the command of His Holiness the Je Khenpo, in 2015.

Upon arrival at Nganglam Dungkhag from Zhemgang today, thousands, lined up along the road, received blessing from His Holiness.

From tomorrow, His Holiness will preside over the three-day moenlam chenmo in Pema Gatshel.

Yesterday, thousands of people in lower Kheng of Zhemgang received Chakwang from His Holiness while en route to Nganglam from Zhemgang Tali Zangdopelri.

The 400 bedded dormitories of Sonamthang Central School in Panbang was also consecrated.