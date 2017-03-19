Elderly citizens take part in friendly archery match

Mar 19 2017

For the first time, a friendly traditional archery match for elderly citizens was organised in the capital, today.

Twenty two archers aged 60 to 80, took part in the match.

According to the organisers, such game was to provide opportunity for the elderly people to take part in the sport as they hardly get chance.

The day-long friendly match saw participants from Paro, Thimphu, Punakha and Wangdue Dzongkhags.

<><><>