Gearing towards chilli self-sufficiency

Mar 19 2017

A mass commercial chilli plantation was carried out at Chimipang Royal Project in Lobeysa in Punakha, yesterday.

The team, led by Agriculture and Forests Minister Yeshey Dorji and volunteers carried out the plantation in 10 acres of land.

The initiative is one of the interventions of the Agriculture Ministry to address chilli shortage in the country.

At the moment, Bhutan produces around 80 percent of the total required chilli and imports the remaining from neighbouring countries.

However due to high content of pesticide in the imported chillies, Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority banned imported chillies, last year.

The Department of Agriculture is presently focusing on capacity development of the people through trainings and improved production technologies to produce chilli even during winters.

The Department’s Director, Kinlay Tshering said the ministry is serious in enhancing chilly production.

“We are going to put concerted effort to increase our chilli production and to achieve chilli self-sufficiency so that our farmers and consumer have access to safe chilli.”

The mass plantation was also aimed to demonstrate commercial chilli plantation to the locals and to encourage them.