Zhung Dratshang’s Kikhor Lopen appointed

Mar 19 2017

Dorji Lopen of the central monastic body appointed Lopen Kinley Penjor as the Zhung Dratshang’s Kikhor Lopen, in Punakha today.

The 51-year-old is from Punakha’s Toedwang Gewog.

He joined the monastic education at the age of 12. Prior to his current appointment, he has been working under the former Kikhor Lopen as a Lerop or assistant.

The Kikhor Lopen will have to teach the monks on various traditional arts and crafts such as Kuthang painting and making statues. He will also have to look after over fifty monks of PunThim Dratshang.