Golf Friendship Match to Strengthen Bhutan-Thailand Ties

Mar 19 2017

Bhutanese team won the golf friendship match played between Bhutan and Thailand, in the capital, today.

The Royal Thimphu Golf Course hosted the match which is an initiative of the Thai ambassador to Bhutan.

The Druk Dome Cup, 2017 had thirty-two delegates from Thailand comprising of university professors, retired governors and businessmen.

The Druk Dome Cup is an idea led by the Thammasat University Golf Club.

The match is also seen as an occasion to explore business and academic opportunities.

For sustained collaboration, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Thammasat University Golf Club and the Royal Thimphu Golf Club.

The MoU will allow Bhutan’s young golfers to train in Thailand.

The match will be an annual event.

Thammassat University Golf Club will host next year’s event.