Irrigation canal in Choongkha not much of help, say villagers

Mar 19 2017

The irrigation canal in Choongkha under Bongo Gewog in Chhukha failed to benefit the people.

Over ninety households depend on the canal for cultivation.

Farmers say despite abundance of water, the tank at the source remains empty and dry.

The water is expected to flow through the drain, into the pipes and drain towards the village. But the story is different.

“The contractor replaced the big pipe with the small one. The bigger pipe was not much helpful but now the smaller ones have made it worse. The water cannot benefit even 20 households out of 90 households,” said a farmer, Tshering Lham.

Without water, farmers shared they could not cultivate paddy last year

“Water shortage has always been a great problem for us. Government invested on it yet we could not benefit much. We would be grateful if government could cement the entire irrigation canal, otherwise it is not helpful,” says another farmer, Sangay Tshering.

The canal is yet to be handed over to the people.

The Chief Dzongkhag Agriculture Officer, Sonam, said the irrigation canal should definitely benefit people as it was a well researched project.

“During the summer, there is plenty of water at the source. The farmers need to channel the water to the tank by using tools. The water will then be distributed towards the village.”

During winter, he said water can be channelled to the tank by using the pipes. The Chief added, if the pipes fail to serve the purpose, government will further work on it.

Investing over Nu 1.6 million, more than 700 metres of the canal was renovated last year.