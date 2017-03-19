Thrumshingla opens to traffic

Thrumshingla pass after remaining closed for the last two days, opened to traffic, today.

The road was blocked due to heavy snowfall in the area.

Passenger buses travelling along Bumthang-Monggar highway left their stations this morning after remaining idle for the past one day.

Department of Roads officials said vehicles without four wheel drive are facing difficulty due to slippery road.

However, they managed to move the vehicle with the help of machine.