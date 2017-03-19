Korphu GC road blacktopping progress will be investigated: PM

Mar 19 2017

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during his recent visit to Korphu Gewog in Trongsa assured that he will personally investigate the poor work progress of the Korphu Gewog Centre road blacktopping.

Prime Minister’s assurance to re-visit the Gewog to see the work progress in autumn has brought relief to the people of Korphu.

During a meeting, locals shared their concern over poor road progress.

“After taking huge money from the government, the progress is very slow. We are really worried,” said Wangda, a farmer of Korphu.

Nabi Chiwog’s Tshogpa, Thinley Dorji shared that the work is far from completion even after one and half years.

“Only about 20 percent of the work is complete. But Prime Minister assured us that he will come personally to see the progress. We are very thankful to him.”

The 19.5 Kilometres road from Reotala till Korphu Gewog was awarded to the contractor in April last year.

The road is to benefit over 200 households in the Gewog.

However, Prime Minister said there are chances of not completing the work on time.

“19 percent of the work is complete and 56 percent of the time period is finished. That is why there is high chance of failing the task.”

Prime Minister added, should there be any lapses, the contractor will be terminated and award the work to others capable of doing it.

The two years project is supposed to complete in April this year.