HH Je Khenpo consecrates Tali Shedra’s Goen-khang

Mar 19 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo consecrated the newly built Goen-khang or inner temple of Tali Kinzang Chokhorling Shedra in Zhemgang, today.

His Holiness also awarded certificates and Tashi Khadar to the monks who topped the middle secondary Buddhist study and those who completed basic English course at the Shedra

His Holiness established the Shedra in 2010.

Today, the Shedra has over 30 monks.