Cardamom growers wish for improved dryer

Mar 18 2017

Cardamom growers in Pema Gatshel say if they have proper equipment to dry cardamom, it could help them earn more cash.

At the moment, they use local made oven for drying cardamom which they say is not only time consuming but risky as well.

“We have to stay near the fire continuously otherwise cardamom gets burnt. Once I almost lost everything when I was enjoying a meal in the house,” said a farmer of Yurung Gewog, Tandin Tshewang.

Some farmers have already started harvesting the cardamom.

“Since we have to attend to other chores in the village we don’t get time to stay near the fire continuously. Once I burnt my cardamom,” recollects Sangay Dendup, of Yurung Gewog.

Most of the farmers grow cardamom in Pema Gatshel.

They have heard about the improved cardamom dryer launched in Dagana last year. The improved dryer has a chimney and dried cardamom does not have smoky smell.

The Dzongkhag agriculture sector is planning to help the farmers and the discussion is going on with the national post harvest centre.

Farmers in Pema Gatshel started growing cardamom since 2012. Last year Pema Gatshel sold some 1500 kilograms of cardamom.