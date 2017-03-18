Foot and mouth disease outbreak in Samtse

Mar 18 2017

Twenty three cattle are infected with foot and mouth disease, in just about two weeks, in three villages of Samtse Gewog, previously known as Daragaon, Devithan and Dhamdum.

Livestock officials say they are treating the infected animals.

The foot and mouth of the infected cattle are covered with wounds, making it difficult for the animal to eat. Cattle that do not receive timely vaccination are highly vulnerable to the disease.

Some villagers said, the disease outbreak is due to lack of timely vaccination.

But some say, mixed grazing with cattle from across the border is the main cause. Once infected, the disease gets spread in the entire village within a short period of time.

“We take our cattle for grazing near the river and almost all the cattle from other places come there too. The infected ones spread the disease to our cattle,” said a villager, Manjali Pradhan

A few villagers claim that even if they take their cattle for timely vaccination, their cattle get infected.

According to the livestock officials, cattle dwelling near the border areas are likely to get infected by the disease.

Carelessness of the cattle herders are some of the other causes.

District Livestock Officer Karma Dorji said they try to provide vaccination to all the cattle, but some miss it.

“Sometimes by the time our officials reach some households, they have their cattle already sent for grazing. But it’s their own responsibility to bring their cattle for vaccination to us, if we missed. And we always advice them to bring their cattle for vaccination.”

Yesterday, livestock officials called all the villagers and gave awareness on the disease and its prevention.

At the moment, people are not allowed to sell dairy products from the infected cattle to prevent further spread of the disease. The owners are asked to keep their cattle at a confined area.

Officials are also advising people to avoid vehicle movement near the places where the cattle are kept, as the virus can be easily spread.

Last year, Samtse recorded three cases of foot and mouth disease outbreak, infecting over a hundred cattle.