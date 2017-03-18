Man detained for alleged rape and murder

Police in Gomtu, Samtse arrested a 23-year-old man for alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl.

The suspect was arrested on March 10, after the deceased’s body was recovered below the Lhaki Cement Factory.

The incident, according to the Police took place on March 1.

According to a press release issued by the police, the suspect confessed to the Police that he raped and strangulated the girl to death, when she tried to shout for help.

The suspect abandoned the deceased knowing that the girl is dead.

The deceased’s mother on March 6 lodged a missing complaint to the Police, after her daughter went missing.