Thrumshingla closed to traffic

Mar 18 2017

Thrumshingla pass along Monggar-Bumthang highway closed to traffic, since yesterday night, following heavy snowfall.

The road was blocked by heavy snow for two consecutive days.

Passenger buses traveling via the highway were stopped from making onward journey from their respective station.

Meanwhile, several vehicles remain stranded at the pass.

Department of Roads officials said road-clearing works are underway but continuous snowfall is hampering the work.

Road officials, however, said they cannot say when the road will be cleared.