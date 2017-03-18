Lack of document on Buddhism in South Asia, a challenge

Despite Buddhism being popular and widely practiced in the South Asian regions, lack of document for reference on Buddhism and its practices is a challenge.

So towards this, a two day international conference on Buddhist Cultural Pluralism is underway in the capital to publish a paper that will document Buddhist cultural practices in South Asia.

About 23 researchers and scholars are participating and presenting on the researches they have taken.

The researchers will present on various aspects and practices of Buddhism in their respective regions as Buddhism manifests in different cultural contexts.

The Director General of Royal University of Bhutan, Dr. Phangchung, said there are less readable documents on Buddhism in the south east region.

“Therefore the South Asian University felt that there is a need of International conference. With this conference we will generate the paper that will be reviewed.”

The research paper will also incorporate researches on Buddhism as a living and dynamic entity in people’s religious practices. The research paper will be a valuable asset for reference in the future.

“In south Asia if we are looking at our individual countries we know more about the rest of the world than ourselves. I don’t know anything about Bhutan to be quite honest but I know lot about the US, England and so on. So we believe that the only way you can bridge this distance is to produce knowledge in the region for the region,” says Dr. Sasanka Perera, Vice President of South Asian University in Delhi, India.

The conference organized by the RUB and funded by Indian government and India Bhutan Foundation is the first of its kind in the country to put together ideas and practices of Buddhism in South Asia.