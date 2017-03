HH Je Khenpo consecrates Zhemgang Rabdey’s Nekhang

Mar 18 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo today consecrated the sacred relic house or Nekhang of Zhemgang Rabdey, which was built recently.

His Holiness also consecrated the Sangay Menlha temple and Mani Dungkhor at Zhemgang hospital after which His Holiness administered oral transmission of Sangay Menlha to the hospital staff.

Later, His Holiness visited the dzongkhag crematorium and installed Sa-Chu Bum-Ter at the site.