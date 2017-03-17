Her Majesty the Queen Mother Tshering Pem Wangchuck inaugurates Tsaluna bridge

A newly constructed bridge in Tsaluna, which connects Thimphu and the Chimithangka community with the Youth Development Fund’s (YDF) new rehabilitation centre in Chimithangka, was inaugurated today.

Her Majesty the Queen Mother Tshering Pem Wangchuck who is the president of YDF graced the inauguration ceremony of the bridge.

Named Kuenphen Zam, the bridge was constructed by Project DANTAK at a cost of over Nu 5 M.

The bridge is crucial for YDF’s upcoming rehabilitation centre as it connects the centre with Thimphu and Chimithangka community.

YDF’s present drug rehabilitation centre in Serbithang will be moved to the new centre, which is nearing completion.

The new centre will be known as the Royal Institute of Education, Well-being and Research.

The Director of the Youth Development Fund, Jigme Thinley, said the move will save the organisation a lot of cost.

“The present rehabilitation centre in Serbithang is in a rented apartment and the recurring cost is very expensive. That’s why, with the support from the government of India, we are constructing the new centre.”

The new centre, with a capacity to accommodate about 60 clients, will also have more and better facilities.

For instance, Director Jigme Thinley says the centre will not limit itself to treating people battling drug addiction.

Instead, it will also provide other programmes focused on promoting physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

He added the centre will not only cater for addicts but also other people in general.