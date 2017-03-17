Cooperative in Bumthang uplifts women’s livelihood

Mar 17 2017

Teamwork and solidarity has seen a group of women transcend their everyday lives into a more fulfilling and a rewarding one.

Some of them were once running errands at home and some with experiences of harsh realities of life.

This is a story of how they came up with an enterprising idea, the Bumthang Women’s Textile and Tailoring Cooperative.

Located in downtown Chamkhar town, the group of women works and sell their products through the cooperative.

There are 16 of them altogether.

Before the cooperative came into being last year, most of them only had basic tailoring skills and found it difficu lt to get a job in the neighborhood.

Pema Choki, the chairperson of Bumthang Women’s Textile and Tailoring Cooperative then came up with the idea to set up the cooperative.

“We feel very happy and proud that we are becoming an example to the community, contributing in our own ways. The members in our cooperative were housewives before we formed the group. After the cooperative was formed, we are empowered to enhance our livelihood skills,” shares Pema Choki, who is also a RENEW volunteer.

The members take turns to come and work at the cooperative. But, a few of them, who are survivors of domestic violence and recovered alcohol addicts, work from home.

“As a housewife, I felt my life was monotonous and wanted to learn tailoring. Now that I know tailoring, I feel good and I can make some money. Before, I used to sell garments but it hasn’t been a success. Now, I can contribute to the cooperative as well as continue my own business as an additional income,” says Chandra Maya Mafchan, a member and Treasurer of the group.

Another member, Meera Kumari claims that everything is going well after joining the group.

“I was not doing any job in the past but here I get to learn as well as work. I wish the same for other unemployed women.”

The Respect, Educate, Nurture and Empower Women or RENEW office in Thimphu supports them with human resource development.

For now, the women are savoring the fruits of their hard work and their enterprise is a true symbol of womanhood and unity at their best.