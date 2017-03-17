Mushroom cultivation proves lucrative for Trashigang farmers

Mar 17 2017

Mushroom cultivation has been in vogue in western and central parts of the country for many years but in eastern districts, it is fairly a new phenomenon.

Despite that, eastern farmers, especially in Trashigang, have been taking up mushroom farming on commercial level for some years now.

However, they tasted its success just a year ago. Now, large number of farmers in ten gewogs of Trashigang is cultivating mushroom on commercial scale.

Farmers say the venture is lucrative since they can cultivate it during off-farming seasons.

In Radhi Gewog, farmers have formed a group called as Dekiling Mushroom Group to cultivate mushrooms.

Fifty one-year-old Cheki Wangmo is one of the members in the group. She is hoping for a better production this time since she has used much more refined methods.

Cheki Wangmo recollected that mushroom farming was futile few years ago due to lack of better methods to bring out better yield.

Cheki along with her seven members cultivated 750 billets or logs of Shitake mushroom, on Wednesday.

Farmers were trained on how to cultivate it and maintain certain temperature. Oak tree is considered the best for mushroom cultivation as it has thick bark.

Some other farmers in Radhi Gewog also have plans to extend their mushroom cultivation from 200 billets to 1,000 billets, this year. The Dzongkhag Agriculture and Mushroom Centre in Khangma in Trashigang provided technical assistance to the farmers.