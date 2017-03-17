No moenlam chenmo in 2018: HH Je Khenpo

Mar 17 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo announced that no moenlam chenmo would be conducted in the country next year because of the parliamentary elections.

His Holiness made the announcement today in Zhemgang where he presided over a five-day moenlam chenmo.

The moenlam chenmo ended today with devotees receiving Tshewang or the blessing for long life from His Holiness.

Thousands of devotees from Zhemgang and nearby dzongkhag of Trongsa attended the moenlam chenmo. The prayer ceremony was held for the well-being of the King, country and the people, and for all sentient beings.

This year’s moenlam chenmo was Zhemgang’s seventh since the first one was initiated in 2009. The annual religious event is organised every year by the dzongkhag’s moenlam chenmo Tshogpa.