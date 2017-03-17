Oxford Professor commends Bhutan’s maths curriculum

Mar 17 2017

Bhutan is on the right direction for inspiring its children about the importance of mathematics.

This is what an award winning professor of mathematics, Marcus du Sautoy from University of Oxford say about the Bhutanese mathematics curriculum.

He said the new curriculum, showing where mathematics is, how it originated and how it runs the world will engage children in the magic of mathematics.

Professor Marcus, a world renowned mathematician, says general belief among people that mathematics is all about multiplying big numbers is what makes it a difficult subject for them.

He said an education system that reflects the existence of mathematics in everyday affairs will make people understand mathematics beyond just numerical calculations.

“Mathematics is about looking for patterns. And patterns have helped us as a species to navigate the world around us. So if you can produce an education system which shows that math is everywhere, in nature, in the technology that we use, then I think people begin to understand.”

The Professor is in the country upon the invitation of His Majesty the King for the Royal Tutorial Project. He has published several books and produced television shows about mathematics.