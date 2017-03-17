Sewerage works disrupt traffic in Motithang

Mar 17 2017

Cheku Wangda is his way to drop his child who studies at Jigme Namgyel Lower Secondary School in Motithang. It’s almost school time but he is stuck in traffic jam on the road close to the school.



There is a long line of cars trying to get through. This is nothing unusual. Navigating terrible traffic has been an every morning ritual for Cheku for quite some time now.

Cheku is not alone. Many others have been affected by the rush hour traffic chaos caused by the sewerage construction works going on in Motithang area.

Works to lay sewer pipes for Motithang and Changangkha areas are being carried out along several roads including the one above Sunshine School. Sewer trenches are also being dug along the diversion road below Motithang School that leads to Changkhag Lhakhang and the road to Motithang BOD. The works have also led to closure of some other roads.

For parents like Cheku Wangda, it’s been a struggle trying to drop their children to school on time. “It’s a bit risky. Everyone’s in a rush to get somewhere. There are high risks of accidents,” said Cheku.

The student traffic of Motithang higher secondary, meanwhile, saw their workload increased as they find themselves putting in extra effort to regulate traffic near the school. “Since some of the roads have been closed to traffic due to the ongoing sewerage works, the number of cars using the road near our school has doubled. There is no zebra crossing, so we have to be extra careful,” said Tsheku Dema who is a Student Traffic of Motithang Higher Secondary School.

However, on the bright side, Thimphu Thromde says nearly 80 percent of the works is complete. If the works wrap up as predicted, it may not be very long before the affected roads are restored to previous condition.