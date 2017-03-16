BT to revise validity of 99 internet package

The Bhutan Telecom (BT) Limited will soon revise the validity of 99 prepaid internet package. The decision comes following customers’ complaint that its validity reduced to one week is not worthwhile.

Customers complain that they hardly finish the package within the given duration.

“We use net only at nights as during day time we are engaged running errands. After one week, the package validity expires and we have to recharge the net again. We would be able to fruitfully use the net if the validity is extended further,” said one of the B-Mobile users, Pema Chokey.

Like her, other loyal B-Mobile net users also said one week validity of 99 net package is useless since net service is occasionally unreliable. Earlier, the 99 packaged net was valid for a month. However, telecom officials clarified that the package’s duration was changed after receiving feedback from the customers.

“they were saying that the amount of data was too small and it was used up quickly, so we almost doubled the amount of data from 475MB to 855MB keeping the same price but now it seems that some customers wanted more validity,” said the BT’s Marketing General Manager, Penjore.

BT launched a new 99 data package a month ago and its officials said they will assess the data usage and subsequently consider revising its usage duration.

‘‘For now, what the customers can do is they can perhaps opt for 199 package which have validity for one month. Over the last couple of years BT has added several new services to our portfolio,” added Penjore.

Bhutan Telecom launched internet packages to meet the increasing demand for mobile data.