Yoeseltse farmers not so interested in spring paddy cultivation

Mar 16 2017

The launch of spring paddy cultivation by the agriculture ministry at Yoeseltse Gewog in Samtse received bleak response from the locals.

Except for a few, majority of the farmers are not interested in the spring paddy cultivation due to lack of irrigation water.

The agriculture ministry launched the programme yesterday to promote paddy cultivation and make use of fallow lands.

Agriculture officials leased about 200 acres of land from the farmers of Yoeseltse for spring paddy cultivation.

Agriculture and Dzongkhag officials including students planted the saplings.

“We are initiating such program to help farmers as well as the country to achieve self sufficiency,” shared Jitshen Wangchuk, the head of commercial and contracting farming.

However, farmers are apprehensive as the cultivation coincides with the dry season.

“We can’t cultivate during winter because water gets dried and we do not get enough water for paddy cultivation. But in summer, the river gets bigger and help us in paddy cultivation,” said Durga Maya Gurung, a villager from Yoeseltse.

Another reason, the farmers are worried is whether they will be able to harvest the spring paddy by June. This is because locals’ usually starts summer cultivation three months from now.

Farmers also feel that it will be hectic for them to cultivate twice in a year. However, given enough water for irrigation, some are willing to carry out the cultivation in spring.

Meanwhile, agriculture officials said the ministry is ready to support farmers with the machinery if they are interested in taking up such cultivation.