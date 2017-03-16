Use of commercial gas cylinder mandatory in Trashigang

Hoteliers and restaurateurs in Trashigang will now have to use the commercial gas cylinder.

Known as Bhutan Industrial Gas, the commercial gas was officially launched in Trashigang early this week.

Until now, hoteliers and restaurateurs have been using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purpose.

The officiating Regional Director, Karma Tshewang Rinzin said, use of commercial cylinder is now mandatory.

“Whenever we meet with the business community so far, they always complain about insufficient LPG gas. Now, we have notified to the Dzongkhag as well as to the representatives of the Thromde, informing that they have to finish using all the domestic LPG gas within one month.”

“After one month we are going to depute inspectors and carry out the inspections thoroughly,” he added.

People shared their mixed feelings.

“We pay around Nu 530 even after an increase in the price for domestic cylinder. And this commercial cylinder cost around Nu 3000, which is quite high. It is a problem for small hoteliers like us,” said Yeshi Choden.

But for Jambay Yudon, the commercial gas cylinder comes as a boon, as it is difficult to get domestic cylinders, most of the time.

“The problem of getting a cylinder is expected to reduce.”

Bhutan Industrial Gas will be distributed from an outlet near the town. The distributor says for those hotels far away from Trashigang town, they will provide the transportation.

A new gas cylinder costs around Nu 3,400 while it is about Nu 1,400 to refill the cylinders in Trashigang.

The commercial cylinders were introduced in 2012 after the shortage of domestic cylinders led to hoteliers and restaurateurs hoarding large number of domestic cylinders.