Gelegphu Thromde staff under ACC scanner

Mar 16 2017

Twenty Four Gelegphu Thromde supporting staff are under the Anti-Corruption Commission’s scanner.

The staff went for study tour to Bangkok last year in two different groups. But they are alleged that they did not undergo the study tour.

The first group is said to have visited Bangkok in September and the other in October.

The study tour was arranged to provide exposure to the support staff and to motivate them in their work.

However, the group leaders said, in Bangkok, they went for field visit and had exposure on basic water system, sewerage, waste collection and town beautification.