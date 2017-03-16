Student detained for alleged involuntary manslaughter

Mar 16 2017

A 13-year-old boy of Thrimshing Central School in Trashigang is under police custody for alleged involuntary manslaughter of another student.

According to the Police, a fight broke out between the two in the hostel at around 9:50 PM on March 11.

The deceased went unconscious and died when he reached the hospital. No external injuries were reported.

The case is still under investigation and will be forwarded to the Office of Attorney General.