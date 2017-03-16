Gasa DT to propose for altitude allowance

Mar 16 2017

The Gasa Dzongkhag Tshogdu (DT) decided to propose for altitude allowance for the civil servants working in the dzongkhag.

For this, a letter will be submitted to the Home Ministry.

The issue was discussed during the two day Dzongkhag Tshogdu meeting recently.

Local leaders said, due to extreme weather conditions, most people are not interested to work in Gasa.

The dzongkhag feels that providing altitude allowance to the civil servants could attract them to work in the dzongkhag.

“Civil servants or other officials are not interested to come and work in Gasa because there is no compensation for working in such a place. So if the altitude allowance for them is approved, people will give a second thought and ultimately, benefit in the dzongkhag’s development,” said Mangmi of Khatoed Gewog, Sangay Rinchen.

As per the Bhutan Civil Service Rules and Regulations, altitude allowance is given to those civil servants working at an altitude of over 3,000 metres.

Since Gasa is 2,900 metres above the sea-level, civil servants are not entitled for the allowance. But most civil servants reside in Phu-lakha, which is almost 3000 meters.

They said they have to depend on Bhukhari throughout the year and buying firewood is expensive.

Local leaders also expressed concerns that many post in the Dzongkhag is still vacant as no one is interested to replace it.