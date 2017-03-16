Amochhu bridge to complete by August

Mar 16 2017

The much awaited construction of Amochhu Bridge between Samtse-Phuentshogling highway is expected to complete by August this year.

The bridge, supposed to be complete by September 2011 has been delayed by over five years after the two private contractors failed to meet the deadline.

Since then, Department of Roads took over the project.

Once complete, the 175-metre long bridge will be the longest in the country. People of Tading Gewog in Samtse are eagerly waiting for the completion of the bridge.

They currently use an old suspension bridge over the river.

“Many years have passed since the construction works started and is still not complete. People of Ngawang Damtey and Namgay Tapa are struggling without a motorable bridge. We hire taxi till one side of the road and carry the load on our back to the other side. We again hire taxi from there to reach home and spend double fare,” said a villager, Balu Doya of Tading.

Locals said they will be grateful if government could speed up the construction works.

“Currently it is very tiring to carry the load on our back and cross the river,” says Tsiku Dorji from Tading.

The Department of Roads in Samtse says works are still incomplete due to a minor problem with the bridge design, which is first of its kind in the country.

Roads officials said they are currently waiting for expertise from India to carry out the remaining works.