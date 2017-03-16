Gyadrung’s job status questioned again in Chhukha DT

Mar 16 2017

The discussion about the post of Gyadrung once again dominated the Dzongkhag Tshogdu (DT) meeting in Chhukha. Like in earlier tshogdu meetings, local leaders reaffirmed that Gyadrung plays a key role in executing gewog official works.

“The Gyadrung’s post is vital and when there are works to be done with the help of computer, they know it all. Gups don’t have computer skills and thus have to rely on them,” said the Gup of Getana Gewog, Kinley.

However they said Gyadrung is neither a civil servant nor an employee on contract basis. They submitted in the house to sought clarification from the relevant agencies about the status of Gyadrung.

“The post of Gyadrung has been there since our forefather’s time. It is important at the gewog level and should either be considered as a civil servant or must be an elected post,” said the Gup of Chapchha Gewog, Tobgay.

Some other gups suggested Gyadrungs to be under the purview of civil service. That way, they will be entitled for some perks and allowances.

However, the Human Resource Officer of Chhukha Dzongkhag, Dorji Phuntsho said the issue is being discussed by the central government. Of the eleven gewogs in Chhukha, only two gewogs have no Gyadrungs.

“We submitted the number of post available for Gyadrungs to the Cabinet Secretariat. They are discussing the issue and will update here, as soon as we hear anything,” asserted the Human Resource Officer.

The issue about the post of Gyadrung was extensively deliberated in other dzongkhag’s tshogdu meetings in the past. Similar discussion reverberated in earlier sessions of the parliament as well.

The Department of Local Governance with the home ministry also gathered feedback from the gups that Gyadrungs are very much needed in gewog offices.

But so far, nothing substantial has come through.