PM calls for continued international support for LDC graduation

Mar 15 2017

Bhutan will be able to graduate from the status of the Least Developed Countries (LDC) soon but only if the country receives continued support from its development partners, says Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

At the inaugural of the 13th Round Table Meeting today, the prime minister said Bhutan is “on the last mile to overcoming the status of LDC”.

However, he said many challenges remain still. “Most of our population lives in rural areas. We are prone to natural disasters and this is why our economy is fragile. We are vulnerable to shocks from both within the country and from outside.”

The prime minister said while he is confident Bhutan can overcome these challenges, it cannot be done without the continued guidance and support from the country’s development partners.

Announcing 12th Five Year Plan as the last mile in development journey towards shedding the LDC status, the guideline for the 12th FYP plan was launched today at the 13th Round Table Meeting. The 12th FYP strategic framework aims to ensure what is planned is delivered.

Prime Minister said it would be a delight for the country to shed the LDC status considering the challenges of a shallow economy. He added Bhutan’s entire GDP stands at just two billion dollars and the economy is dominated by hydropower and subsistence agriculture with just 2.90 percent of cultivable land.