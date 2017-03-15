CSO in Trongsa feeds Chendebjee school students

Menjong Foundation, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) founded in 2011, provides mid-day meal to 334 students of Chendenbji Primary School in Trongsa every day. Led by Khenpo Phub Yeshi from Chendebjee, the foundation been doing this for six years now.

Khenpo Phub Yeshi saw students going hungry at the school and this inspired him to sponsor their lunch. The foundation says it spends around a million ngultrum every year to feed the students.

The initiative has helped the school record high attendance rate and minimized drop-outs. Principal Mohan Kumar Pradhan said parents do not have to worry about packing lunch for their children, which makes sending children to school a lot less burdensome. “All they have to do is contribute some firewood and their children’s meal is taken care of.”

Chendenbji is a cold place, and by lunch, the food that students bring from home becomes cold. But this was six years ago. Now, thanks to Menjong Foundation, the students get to enjoy warm meal. Thinley Gyetshen, a parent, is glad the school children no longer eat cold lunch. He is also happy that every child eats the same meal regardless of whether they come from rich or poor families.

Sangay Choden, another parent, said earlier, a family member has to go to the school with lunch, which was more work. The foundation also buys vegetables from the locals so that the money spent remains within the community.

The foundation plans to continue providing meals to the students for another three years. Apart from this, it has also sponsors education of more than 40 students in east who are raised by single parents and are from economically disadvantaged background.

Starting this year, Menjong Foundation will also provide lunch for the ECCD kids in the same school.