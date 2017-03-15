ACC calls for standard forms, procedures to seek court orders

Mar 15 2017

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) says there is a lack of standard forms or a procedure for application of court orders such as warrants for arrests, remand and search.

Raising the issue at the National Judicial Conference, which concluded yesterday, ACC’s Legal Officer, Kelden Jamtsho, asked if it would be possible for the courts to either develop template forms or accept the ones used by ACC.

At present, different law enforcement agencies adopt varying standards to seek court orders, according to ACC. This, the Commission says creates inconveniences.

One of the judges said they follow Civil and Criminal Procedure Code of Bhutan to issue court orders.

ACC Commissioner Karma Damcho Nidup also asked if the courts could accept the signatures of other ACC officials on the forms rather than just the Chairperson’s. “For instance, in Police, they OC and SP, but we don’t have such positions in other places. So, we face difficulties when the courts ask for the signature of the Chairperson on every form.”

The judges agreed to accept this proposal.

The ACC and the Drangpons also discussed about instances where a case is investigated and tried by the two at the same time. “What happens then is two different verdicts come out for the same case.”The acting chief justice, Sangay Khandu urged ACC to inform the courts of such cases.