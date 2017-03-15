Fire damage hotel in Chamkhar

Mar 15 2017

The main building of Hotel Home, a 2-star hotel in Chamkhar town in Bumthang has been destroyed by a fire, which broke around midnight, yesterday. No casualties were reported as the hotel was vacant when it caught fire.

Fire fighting team made up of local police, DeSuup volunteers and Dzongkhag officials battled the fire. It was brought under control around 3 in the morning.

It took the team another few hours to completely put out the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.