People in Lhuentse acquire skills to handle explosives

Mar 15 2017

Some 31 local government officials, engineers, construction workers, and farmers attended week-long blaster training at Khoma Gewog in Lhuentse, which ended yesterday. Over the past one week, participants acquired certain knowledge on how to handle explosive objects.

The training also reminded them to be mindful of safety measures while dealing with blasting devices.

One of the participants, Yeshi Dorji said whistle blowing is must during the blasting works.

“First whistle is meant for putting off the machines, second one is blown to direct machine operators to go to safe places while third whistle signals that explosives are used for blasting,” added Yeshi.

Of the 31 participants, 16 received a certificate of being a certified blaster.

The Department of Law and Order’s Officials said the certificates were provided to those who fulfilled the criteria outlined by them.

The blaster training was organized following a resolution endorsed during the recent Dzongkhag Tshogdu.

The resolution called for training people in Lhuentse to use explosive devices and also to create awareness about its safety measures.

Lhuentse Dzongdag, Jambay Wangchuk said training was apt since Lhuentse is seeing numerous developmental activities.

“Carrying out blasting works is important in construction sector but it is difficult to find a certified blaster to get the job done. Also, there are dos and don’ts about explosives in Penal Code”.