Son allegedly murders his mother in Samtse

Mar 15 2017

A 24-year-old man is suspected to have stabbed his mother at Dophuchen Gewog in Samtse, yesterday.

The suspect’s father told gewog officials that the incident took place when the mother went to kitchen, housed in separate setting, to prepare meals for the suspect.

The father said he was not present during the time of the incident but later saw his wife lying on the floor outside the kitchen.

The suspect had fled the scene, but was arrested later in the evening. Gewog officials said the victim succumbed to injuries while on the way to the Basic Health Unit (BHU).

Police could not trace any evidence to ascertain that the suspect had murdered his mother.