Bjoka GC road blacktopping shelved

Mar 15 2017

The roads department with the works and human settlement ministry has shelved the blacktopping of gewog centre (GC) road in Bjoka Gewog, Zhemgang in the 11th Five Year Plan.

The Department of Roads Office in Tingtibi said prior to blacktopping works, some technical specification and rectification works have to be carried out. And these works are all time-consuming.

Works include realignment of road gradient and proper construction of drains along the roadsides.

However, gewog officials and villagers in Bjoka Gewog said they are looking forward to seeing their GC road being blacktopped since the government has pledged to do so.

Some villagers said the current condition of the road is dusty and rough and plying over it is difficult.

Apart from Bjoka Gewog, all GC roads in remaining seven other gewogs in Zhemgang are being blacktopped during this plan period.

During the political campaign in 2013, the government had promised electorates that all GC roads in the country will be blacktopped in the 11th Five Year Plan.

According to agriculture minister, Yeshey Dorji, blacktopping of gewog centre roads in most gewogs is on track.