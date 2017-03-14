Dysfunctional streetlights a cause of concern in Gedu town

Residents of Gedu town under Chhukha are concerned about the dysfunctional streetlights. The streetlights have been dysfunctional for the last five months.

Locals said there is a need to repair the streetlights. As night sets in the town remains completely dark, without the streetlights.

“Recently, someone broke into a shop here. Another incident of theft happened in Bakhti. Without the streetlights, we are faced with inconveniences,” said a resident, Dorji.

According to the Dzongkhag Engineering Section, the power or the service line of the streetlights needs to be repaired.

The works to repair streetlights have been tendered out and it is expected to begin soon.

The streetlights in the town were installed in 2006.

There are over 500 people residing in Gedu.