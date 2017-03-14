Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Jigmeling inaugurated

Mar 14 2017

The Regional Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Jigmeling in Sarpang had rescued 18 wild animals, since its establishment, last year.

The centre, with about 15 acres, was set up under World Bank Project at a cost of Nu 17 M.

Agriculture and Forests Minister Yeshey Dorji formally inaugurated the centre and the wildlife clinic on March 12.

The chief forest officer of Sarpang Divisional Forest office, Phub Dendup said with the establishment of wildlife clinic, they will be able to provide clinical care to injured wildlife animals.

“With the ongoing developmental activities like installing electrical poles and construction of farm roads are hampering the wildlife habitat. Sometimes wild animals get injured. The clinic was set up to provide them care.”

After providing clinical care, the wild animals are then released.

The center is around 15 kilometre away from Gelegphu town.