Trashigang observes 9th day of every month as cleaning day

Mar 14 2017

Although waste management is not a serious issue, 9th of every month is observed as the cleaning day in Trashigang.

Dzongkhag officials and business community come together on the day to clean the town’s surrounding and nearby areas.

Except for few wastes thrown on the bends and drains, the town usually looks clean.

Even then everyone come together on 9th of every month to clean the whole town area. With broomsticks and sacks, the business community cleans the roadside, parking areas and their own premises.

The dusty road is sprinkled with water.

“We do the cleaning once in a month or two. But it was not smooth like this time. We should be responsible of what we eat and throw. It hampers the environment. So it is important to do cleaning,” said a shopkeeper, Chompa.

Once the cleaning is over, the town looks spotless without a single trash around.

“If we all think carefully, cleaning the waste makes the town beautiful and can prevent diseases. It helps us too. Henceforth if we continue and take responsibility, it would be good,” shared another shop owner, Kardung Dukpa.

The municipal collects around one metric ton of garbage every day from the small town.

The decision to conduct cleaning campaign on 9th of every month was taken during the recent Dzongkhag Tshogdu.