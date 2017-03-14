Residents of Chendenbji asks for a waste disposal facility

Waste management is not only an issue in urban areas. But is also a problem in areas like Chendenbji village under Tangsibji in Trongsa.

Though the villagers come together once every month to collect waste, lack of disposal facility is a hindrance.

Therefore, in absence of a place to dispose, locals store waste in a hut.

The heap of stored garbage, which consists of plastics, bottles and cans eventually are scattered by the monkeys and stray dogs.

“We will be very happy if there is a compactor truck to dispose the waste. More over monkeys and dogs scatter waste every time before we can dispose it,” said a farmer of Chendenbji, Reegyem.

There is a huge disposal pit near the village. But residents say burning everything is not possible all the time.

“Menjong Foundation constructed a hut to store the garbage. People have been dumping waste here for many years now. It would be nice if the government could help us dispose the waste,” said the village health worker, Sumdar Tashi.

The system of collecting the garbage in Chendenbji started about five years ago.

A member from each household takes part in the cleaning.