Drangpons in the country gets duty vehicle

Mar 14 2017

Forty four duty vehicles were distributed to the Dzongkhag and Drungkhag Drangpons, during the 22nd Judicial Conference in the capital, yesterday.

The vehicles, funded by government, are expected to ease their daily duties and carry out responsibilities more efficiently.

Some of the Drangpons said in absence of a duty vehicle, they either had to use their own cars or hire private vehicles causing inconveniences.

The Drangpons last received pool vehicles in 2001.